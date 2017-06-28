'Game Of Thrones' fans have had quite the wait for the series' seventh season, with the debut episode pushed back around two months later than the show would usually premiere. With just seven episodes making up season 7 as opposed to the 10 episodes that have made up the six seasons to-date, those working on the show will have had to refine their vision. Having had more time to do so than in the past however, there's a lot of growing expectation for this coming batch of new episodes.

Jessica Henwick also stars as Colleen Wing in 'Iron Fist' and the upcoming 'The Defenders'

The fantasy series - based on the incomplete George R R Martin novel series 'A Song of Ice & Fire' - has delivered more twists and turns than any small screen offering in recent memory, with those working on it unafraid to take out fan favourite characters for the betterment of the story they're trying to tell.

One person who will for sure be making a return to the show in its new outing however is Jessica Henwick, in the role of Nymeria Sand. Many wondered if her Marvel Television roles in 'Iron Fist' and 'The Defenders' on Netflix would mean she'd simply be phased out of the show, but she's now confirmed deals have been made to allow her to make a 'GoT' comeback.

"I wasn't able to do it. My schedule clashed. I was filming 'Iron Fist' for six-to-seven months and they wouldn't give me the time off," the actress explained in a chat with EW. But then everything changed.

"[GoT] was so massive for me in terms of my career and building my profile and as an experience in itself, I wanted to return. [A GoT producer explained], ‘It’s really important that you come back otherwise your character will just disappear.’ So I spoke to Marvel and I managed to get a release. I literally was flying back and forth while I was doing Iron Fist in New York to Belfast, even during Christmas break."

Though the news will come as a welcome announcement for fans of Henwick and the Sand Snakes in 'Game of Thrones', it's fair to say that the sisters were one of the least well-received portions of the show's fifth season. Despite that, it's good to see that writers and the actors involved are still intent on bringing the story full circle, no matter what the reaction.

More: Charlie Hunnam "Would Love" Cameo 'Game Of Thrones' Role

'Game of Thrones' season 7 debuts on HBO in the US on July 16 and returns to the UK on Sky Atlantic on July 17.