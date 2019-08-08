With their new album release 'I Won't Be Found' coming this Autumn, Scottish siblings Galileo's Fan talk to us about their successes so far. Their next single 'Arranging Time' is set to be released this week.

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

It's a mix of indie rock, pop and electronic. Focused harmonies, often acoustic, starts building into soaring anthemic choruses.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

We are brand new to the scene and operating under our own record label and subsequently to our own time scale. The recording process itself proved to be a challenge but in the most educative and exciting way possible. I guess the most challenging thing now will be ensuring as many people as possible get to hear the record.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

I think it entirely depends on the quality of material you're putting out and how much of your personal time you focus on achieving your desired level of success. Folk need to make money to survive in this climate, but unfortunately a massive number of hugely talented artists will never make a living from their music alone. Chasing your dream whilst juggling a 9-5 is no easy task. I think regular gigging, having a polished live show and fan support all play a massive role in industry success.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Very important. We don't really mess with each other's songs when it comes to the feeling or emotion. There's almost an instant recognition of what the songs need to be and there's a great deal of trust involved in the collaborative effort to make them the best versions of themselves. For this record, our producer Iain Hutchison (Glowormreocrding) was an absolute saint to work with and he was extremely supportive in ensuring our different writing styles were represented respectfully.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

The biggest influence on our creativity is the unpredictable nature of life and how we're constantly having to adapt to whatever's thrown at us next. We also listen to lots of music and go to gigs and draw lots of inspiration from other musicians and their work.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

If I had the choice, right now I would like to collaborate with Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), Glen Hansard (The Frames) and Jesse Lacey (Brand New). These lads have an "outside the box" approach to songwriting which I hugely admire and I have always been inspired by their efforts.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

Our granny used to call Martin Tin-A-Moose. To this day, we still don't know why.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Not as such. At the moment we're looking forward to having some time to decompress and start writing again (for album number 2 hopefully!). We feel extremely privileged to be able to share what we can, when we can.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

This time next year we would love to be playing Belladrum Festival in the Scottish highlands.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

We have a 3rd single release (Arranging Time) on the 12th August followed by the full album release on 16th September and we're doing a few acoustic slots to promote that.