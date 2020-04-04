Distinguished Danish film composer Frans Bak is set to release a melodic new album entitled simply 'Piano' this Spring. He opens up to Contactmusic about what working on this album has been like compared to working on movies ahead of the record's release on May 26th 2020.

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

It has a Nordic feel, it is melodic, and hopefully leaves space for you to dream.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Not too many actually. There is always someone in front of you and behind you. As long as you try to understand what you are good at, and if that is somehow aligned with how people around you see you, and you are willing to make an effort it seems to work out. For me, it has.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

I have had a career as a jazz artist in my early years, then bandleader, and now as a film composer. It requires a lot of hard work and not taking anything for granted. I have been lucky and have always had plenty of work, so until now it hasn't been so difficult for me. At the moment I am releasing a new album which is very exciting, so I hope this can reach out to people. And I haven't used all my luck!

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

When I work on films, I use all my instincts and musicality to help tell the story, but I don't have the full creative control; it is a collaboration. On my coming album it has been a different process. I have had the full creative control. I can work and enjoy both ways as long as other people are aware of, and aligned with, the working method.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

I see a lot of films and listen to a lot of music. And sometimes just letting my mind wander and follow the flow with the music can give me new ideas to pursue.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

On the film I am working on right now, I met with a cello player and talked about some thoughts I had and we tried so many things on the cello before I started writing. Collaborations like that are new and interesting for me. Beforehand I met with musicians when I almost had the final score written. I would like to follow that path in the future.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

In Denmark I have been the piano player on the Danish versions of 'Who's Line Is It Anyway?' and 'The Lyrics Board'.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Honestly, I have achieved much more that I could dream of, but I do hope my new album will go well. And to play more concerts with this music.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Playing a concert in London with "Iskra Strings".

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

My new album PIANO will be released, I'm also delivering the music for a German movie and a Danish circus, and - if the corona let's us - releasing a concert with the Danish string quartet "Halvcirkel" and touring with our family band.