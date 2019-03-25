Frankie Grande ''absolutely'' asks his little sister Ariana Grande for dating advice, as he says the pair talk all the time.
Frankie Grande ''absolutely'' asks his little sister Ariana Grande for dating advice.
The 36-year-old dancer is the older brother of the '7 Rings' hitmaker, and has said she's the ''first person'' he speaks to when he needs help with matters of the heart.
When asked if he gets dating advice from 25-year-old Ariana, he said: ''Absolutely. She's the first person I talk to [about it!]''
And although their respective careers are often hectic, Frankie says they ''always'' find the time to talk to one another, and are ''very close'' as siblings.
Asked how often he speaks to the 'God is a Woman' singer, he said: ''Always! We're talking 24/7. I was talking to her on my way in and I'll probably talk to her as soon as I pick my phone back up. You know, we're very, very close.
''We're on FaceTime for, like, an hour a day. I don't know where we find the time, but we just do it.''
Frankie likely got some wise words from Ariana recently, as in January he revealed he'd split from married couple Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis, whom he was in a relationship with for around four months.
Now he's back on the market, the dancer says he ''learned a lot'' from the experience, including how to spot ''red flags'' he ''ignored'' whilst with the pair.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I love it. It's fun, you know? I learned a lot from my previous relationship and I think I have a much better, clearer idea of what I'm looking for in a partner. There were a lot of red flags that I ignored in my last relationship and I'm learning to not do that ... I'm really looking out for those red flags and paying more attention.''
