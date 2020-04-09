Florence Pugh has slammed trolls who made hurtful comments about the 21-year age gap with her boyfriend Zach Braff.

The 'Little Women' actress, 24, recorded a lengthy video in which she called for the end of the ''horrid hurling abuse'' she received after posting a birthday tribute to the 45-year-old actor, which forced her to switch off the comments on the post as she doesn't want her Instagram to be a ''toxic'' place.

In an IGTV video, she began: ''On Monday, I posted a photo in honour of Zach's birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath.

''Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 per cent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid -- basically bullying someone on my page.

''It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I've had to turn off the comments on my page.

''I've never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I've never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe.''

The 'Black Widow' star is furious that anyone would consider upsetting and bullying someone, especially during a global health pandemic, and said it's not anyone else's ''place'' to decide who she can date.

She continued: ''I will not allow that behaviour on my page. I'm not about that. It makes me upset.

''It makes me upset that during this time when we need to be together, the world is aching and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.

''I am 24 years old.

''I have been working since I was 17.

''I have been earning money since I was 17.

''I became an adult when I was 18.

''I am 24 years old.

''I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love.

''It is not your place.''

Florence warned her followers that she will have to end her Instagram ''relationship'' with ''some'' people if the horrible messages continue.

She added: ''The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don't want those followers.

''I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him.

''I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you.''

Florence had shared a picture of Zach having a cuddle with his puppy.

She captioned the post: ''Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we're celebrating hard!

''Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!''