Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'Fleabag' play is to be streamed online to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts.

The 34-year-old actress and writer has announced her play - which played a sold out run at London's Wyndham's Theatre - will be available online to benefit a number of charities including National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together and Acting for Others.

She said: ''I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation.

''All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It's for charity!''

A special Fleabag Support Fund will also be handing out £2,500 to freelancers working in the theatre industry in the UK.

'Fleabag' can be watched from the UK and Ireland on Soho theatre's On Demand website whilst also being available on Amazon Prime Video in the US and UK in a few days' time. From April 10, for two weeks, viewers in Australia, New Zealand and Canada can watch the production. Viewers will be asked to pay £4 to download it for a 48-hour period, but there will also be an option to donate more.