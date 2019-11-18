The Christmas shopping season is well underway and if you are tempted to add a new set of headphones to your most-wanted list, the minefield of options could leave you with a festive headache.

Here is our Contact Music review to five classy headphone options, with the price point not always the only guide to quality.

Beats Solo Pro - £269.95

Featuring Active Noise Cancelling technology that gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, the advanced acoustic platform feature ensures you'll always have the right sound for the right situation with Solo Pro.

The transparency option naturally filters in more environmental and ambient noise to help you stay aware of your surroundings, with the complete sound a joy for all headphone connoisseurs.

These wireless headphones feel great to wear and they have incredible battery life, with up to 40 hours expected should you decide to turn the Noise Cancelling and Transparency features off, with widespread reviews hailing this new Beat product as one of the best headphones they have produced.

Experience a unique blend of sound and design with the new Solo Pro through my More Matte Collection with @beatsbydre ?? Available online today. pic.twitter.com/ngoNgccwmt — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 15, 2019

Powerbeats Pro - £219.95

Another masterpiece from the Beats by Dr Dre stable, the latest version of their clip-on headphones come in a slick carry case that doubles as a portable charger.

Each earbud has up to 9 hours of listening time so you can keep your music going. With the charging case, you'll get more than 24 hours of combined playback. If you're in need of extra juice, a five minute Fast Fuel charging gives 1.5 hours of playback when the battery is low.

Clipping neatly into the ear, the noise reduction quality has been vastly improved compared to previous versions to ensure wonderful sound whether you are in transit or listening to music while working out.

Are they better than Apple's latest AirPods? We think so.

Marley Uprise - £49.99

For those looking in the value-for-money range of headphone, the Marley Uprise wireless sports earphones are a great choice at a very reasonable price.

A stable ear hook and good quality sound is assured from a company that has developed a growing reputation for producing a host of good quality sound equipment.

You can get up to eighty hours of playtime from a single charge and when you need to reboot, use the included industry-standard micro USB for a convenient and quick charge.

One cool feature on these headphones is that they will not be affected by sweat if you are planning to use them when you are on a run or doing a gym workout.

Marley Uprise

Jam 'Live True' - £49.99

This neat little earbud offers up to three hours of playtime and comes with a neat 2200 maH carrying case doubles as a charger.

The best part about this product is the carry case and charger can also be used on other products and we have discovered that numerous devices can receive a healthy charing reboot from this classy-looking product.

Earbuds can sometimes feel uncomfortable and we liked the easy pairing of each earbud and with different audio devices.

Positive Vibration 2 wireless headphones - £49.99

Another excellent value-for-money product from the Marley stable, these on-ear headphones offer an impressive ten hours of battery life from one charge and have a lightweight feel.

The two aluminium foldable ear cups make these headphones ideal for storage and travel, with advanced Bluetooth built-in, connecting to any smartphone or tablet is easy.

There is also the option switch between music and calls, with the integrated microphone and the on-cup buttons giving you full control.

Positive Vibration 2

By Kevin Palmer

@RealKevinPalmer