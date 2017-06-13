Though it may not pick up as many viewers as the show which spawned it, 'Fear The Walking Dead' has moved into its third season on AMC and continues to impress with its unique and slick style of storytelling. What it proved this week however is that you cannot always trust what has been shown in the series to-date...

Colman Domingo is back as Strand in 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 3

At the end of the latest episode, a once thought-deceased Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) made his return, offering a canteen of water to an incarcerated Strand (Colman Domingo). Exactly what he's been up to in the weeks that he's been missing however still remains a secret, but some teasers have now been revealed.

"It was great to bring Ruben back because he's been a wonderful part of the show and Colman and Ruben just have an interesting odd couple chemistry, which I think is really cool," showrunner Dave Erickson explained in a chat with EW.

He continued: "Most of the explanation of where he was and how he survived is going to come as the story evolves, but it made sense that we would find him in our story south of the border just because that's where we last left him."

The showrunner also teased: "So we find Strand in a far more compromised place than we're accustomed to seeing him, and the question now is whether Salazar is going to help him or hurt him in this new scenario."

As we've seen from episodes in the past, Salazar is one of the show's most unpredictable characters, and once he's got an idea in his head, it's hard to talk him out of it. Though his way may not always be the most palatable, to him it's the only thing that would ever make sense.

Moving forward, it's going to be hugely entertaining and interesting to see exactly how his relationship with Strand develops. Could the pair work together, or will they be butting heads? We'll find out as season 3 continues.

'Fear The Walking Dead' continues Sundays on AMC in the US and Mondays on AMC UK, exclusive to BT TV in the UK.