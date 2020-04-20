Emily Andre says the support she's received during the coronavirus pandemic has been ''overwhelming''.

The 30-year-old doctor - who is married to pop star Peter Andre - admits to feeling anxious about the disease, but she's also heartened by the supportive attitude and kind gestures of the public.

She shared: ''I think I speak for many NHS and key workers when I say it's a very anxious time at the moment.

''Not only are we in the midst of a pandemic, but our jobs are ­rapidly changing and we are learning new skills and new roles within the team. Many hospitals are short-staffed due to sickness, with increasing numbers of very unwell patients.

''This is obviously coupled with anxiety about the disease itself and what may happen if you become unwell, not to mention how that may affect your family.

''Lots of people I know who work for the NHS also have family ­members working on the front line, so that adds another dimension to the worry.''

However, Emily - who has Theodore, three, and Amelia, six, with Peter - has taken encouragement from the kindness of the British public.

In particular, she highlighted the applause given to healthcare workers across the country every Thursday evening in recognition of their hard work amid the pandemic.

The doctor - who has been married to Peter since 2015 - wrote in The Sun newspaper: ''On the other hand, we are being so well supported, not only by our colleagues and families but by the whole country.

''The number of kind gestures I have seen is overwhelming - ­people bringing in food for ­hospital workers, offering them places to stay or simply just words of encouragement.

''And of course the clapping on Thursday nights is wonderful.''