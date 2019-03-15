Laura Elvin is an up-and-coming London-born singer-songwriter who is going against the grain with her new EP The Garden. It's hard to break-out in an industry so saturated with self-made artists, but Elvin isn't about to give up. She talks to us about conversations with publishers to get more recognition for her music.

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Epic, 'poperatic' melodrama set in lavish, lush electronic/classical soundscapes.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

Too many to mention. The industry was slow to adapt to the self-sufficient independent artist model. However, I'm having very interesting conversations now with publishers about signing my label 'Flora Musica', under which I release my music in partnership with AWAL.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

This depends on many factors. How comfortable you are with self-promotion, and social media. Whether you are able and want to do small gigs and how often you can. Who you know and how much you are willing to put yourself out there. But overall, the industry has become mostly reliant on Spotify algorithms and playlists as the determining factor on whether you'll garner support for the marketing of your music. It's hard to find those who are confident in their ability to spot talent early on. Therefore you really need to build a supportive fanbase yourself, who will follow you on Spotify and consistently stream your music. It's not that difficult if you can crack how to reach your fans and if you can find enough of them to get things going!

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

It's absolutely integral to who I am as an artist. I decided on autarky and authority on who and what I was as an artist, from an early age. I write/produce, mix and master everything by myself.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

I set about living a life that would inspire and inform my work, rather than a certain person, manager, A&R or individual. I stepped off the beaten path a long, long time ago. I wanted to take 'the road less travelled,' so my life has been very interesting and unusual. People are a consistent source of inspiration and I relate deeply personal experiences in every song.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

Hmmm, I am lucky enough to have side projects that I do with many talented producers and composers, which gives me an outlet for collaboration. However, I don't think my artist project is likely to involve any collaboration. As a producer and songwriter I'd love to work with everyone from Bjork to Little Mix. I love all music, I first started out with pop/r&b and Bjork is just so creatively free.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I once had to sing a song in Latin, in front of hundreds of people. I started getting so much into the performance I completely forgot where I was in the song, so I made up the words. No one had a clue. I was randomly stringing Latin sounding words together to fit the melody. People were crying. It was amazing and astounding, because in actual fact the words made no sense whatsoever!

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

I'd really like to get somewhere with the E.P. So many people are writing to me on Instagram, in particular, telling me how much they are enjoying it or how it's inspiring them. When you realise that you really can do that for somebody with your music, it makes you want to reach every person that your music could have that impact on.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Would be great if I had written another album by then. Would be fantastic if some of my music had been featured in a movie or TV series, etc., this is what I am discussing with the publishers at the moment.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

I'm releasing 'Valley of Roses,' very soon and I'm so excited about it. It's probably one of my favourite songs from the garden. But really, I just can't wait until the whole garden has been released as an entire body of music. I am really proud of it and I've worked so hard on it!