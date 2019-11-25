Having released her epic new single Girls last month via Big Indie Records, alternative pop artist Eliza Shaddad is looking forward to working on the follow-up to her 2018 debut album Future. We spoke to her about her take on making music, and it seems the more we listen to her songs, the more we get to know about her...

Eliza Shaddad / Photo Credit: Mel Tjeong

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

I'd say it's kind of ethereal grunge-pop, coming from a story-telling-favouring trad-folk place.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

I honestly think pretty much everything one does in music is a challenge. Both on the industry side and creatively. You are always pushing yourself to learn more... but I think my biggest continued challenge is probably finding the headspace and alone time to write amongst all the noise and distraction.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

It depends, if you mean a name for yourself like a reputation, then I think it's like most careers - you work hard, do good work, and you'll meet people and make a name for yourself. If you mean make a public famous name for yourself - well, that's extremely hard.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

It's paramount. I've got a pretty strong vision and sound in mind when I go into the studio, I sketch out detailed demos on lots of different instruments etc. so I've already tried lots of ideas. And that means that when I work with other artists/producers I know what the essence of what I'm aiming towards is, and weirdly helps me be freer in collaboration in some ways; I'm confident in the message, happy to experiment with the way it's told.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

Mostly directly from my own life and experiences. I read and watch films and try to expand my world and include other people's stories, but I often find the songs and lyrics most honest when I'm just telling my own. Musically, it's a real mish-mash but is generally a fairly clear reflection of where I am in my life. If my world is fairly chilled the music is more likely to be mellow and slow, the angrier and more frustrated I am the faster and darker it gets.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

John Frusciante - I've been obsessed with his music recently and I think he's just such an amazing player and composer and insanely inspiring and that would be such a joy.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I won a Miss Charity Birmingham contest at University by singing 'The Power of Love' a cappella. It was not cool. But it did raise some nice money for charity.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Absolutely! Loads of milestones I'd like to leave in the dust for work, and goals for my general existence on earth. But they all pretty much fall under the umbrella of 'have a long sustainable career as an artist'.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Touring Australia.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

I have a London single launch party coming up on the 6th November - and a full EP and some more super exciting live announcements to follow over the Autumn/Winter. Then I'll start thinking about LP2.