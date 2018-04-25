Summer! Can you smell it coming yet? Can you feel it coming? Hey, can you hear it coming? It's going to be right here before you even know it. Summer is just around the corner which means Vegas is gearing up for a calendar full of EDM events. As EDM permeates popular culture, we're seeing a move away from our parents' style of music in Vegas. It's not Barbara Streisand that's bringing in the big money anymore, it's Deadmau5.

EDC Las Vegas

Each year we're seeing a move towards EDM in Vegas. Electric Daisy Carnival is one of the biggest music events on the worldwide calendar. So let's check out that first, shall we?

EDC Las Vegas

The balls to the wall craziness that is EDC is set to take off again this year over the weekend of May 18-20. A stalwart of the festival junkie calendar, EDC is where magic happens. You can be anyone and do (pretty much) anything. As usual, this massive event features a huge list of some of the biggest names in the game. Think Boys Noize, Cosmic Gate, Don Diablo, Diplo, Flux Pavilion, Kygo, and Mike Will Made it.

There is something for everyone at EDC as it gives punters techno, house, big room, trance, and more. With over 90% of tickets sold at time of writing this piece, if you're wanting to get onto EDC this year you better do it quick. Even though it's not quite summer it signals the start of the party season!

Summer pool party series

When you're thinking about summer, EDM, and Vegas, nothing says it better than the biggest hotels' series of outrageous summer pool day parties. These parties feature some of the best in the business

and are sure to give you all the eye candy and beats you want for a whole day in the sun, being among the hot party set.

The fun kicks off June 1st, when Kygo represents at Encore Las Vegas, in the greater Wynn complex. This beach club is seriously luxe, and Kygo's awesome blend of tropical house is going to be the perfect soundtrack to starting your summer off right. Also on June 1st, you can check out Calvin Harris at Omnia at Ceasar's Palace. Omnia nightclub is one of the biggest and most impressive nightclubs on the strip, and Calvin Harris has earned his chops over the years to become one of the biggest DJs in the world.

Backing it up the next week at Encore Beach Club is man of the moment, Marshmello. With his hit at the moment with Anne-Marie, Friends, doing devastation on charts around the world, Marshmello is set for world domination. Head to Encore to see this man of mystery in the flesh.

Another hotspot for pool parties over summer is Wet Republic - where the pretty people play at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. What's on the calendar over at Wet Republic? Plenty more goodness to keep you pumping throughout the summer. There's Hardwell on June 10th, Tiesto on June 16th, Martin Garrix on June 17th, and plenty more, rounding out with Kaskade on June 24th. Check out their calendar for more deets on any of these amazing DJs.

The big guns

It's not just Omnia that plays host to EDM giants over summer if you're looking for true nightclub styles, either. You either love them or you hate them, but The Chainsmokers have been blazing up the charts over the past few years. Do they only know three notes and use them in every song? Do we care if it sounds good? This duo are truly fun to get down on the dancefloor to, and they're starting off the summer on June 1st over at XS at Encore. Catch them and get swept up in the moment.

One of our personal favorites, RL Grime, producer of his awesome catalogue of Halloween Mixes, takes trap to the next level over at Intrigue at the Wynn on June 2nd. This guy knows how to produce absolute bangers, and his shows are always an awesome spectacle, with the crowd going mental.

Our other highlights for the season so far include Tiesto's residency season over at Hakkasan, which is always a spot to be seen. Tiesto has moved away from his trance roots and now makes a beat that every EDM fan can get down to. If you're more about rap, then check out Lil Uzi Vert on June 23 at Jewel at Aria. And if you're into fun cake throwing then there is Steve Aoki at Hakkasan on August 16 - cake not guaranteed.

The EDM calendar over summer for Vegas is freaking huge - if you can, then why not spend a week at the start of the summer raving, and a week at the end as well? The clubs are nuts, the parties are huge, and the special guests that places host you actually want to see.

Vegas in summer

You know, you could go to Vegas for a summer of music and not even step foot on a casino floor once. But if you're game, then try hitting the strip and taking a flutter with your luck. There's plenty to enjoy in Vegas that isn't just nightclubs and pool parties (although that's definitely our favorite part).

The less adventurous (or the more hungover) can simply stay in their suites and order room service and take a spin on some online casinos instead - you can find some of them available here with an EDM theme no less! This can make for the ideal hangover cure and a way to calm yourself before you head out and do it all again.

We recommend planning your calendar in advance to slot in all the DJs you most want to see while you're in Vegas. While Vegas is definitely the city to head to for some sweet on site gambling, it's now becoming as much of an EDM holiday spot at places like Miami and Ibiza. Get amongst it while it's good and have yourself the ultimate summer of EDM!