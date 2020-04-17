Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson refuses to post his workout sessions on social media during the Covid-19 lockdown because he doesn't want to upset anyone.

The 47-year-old star is famous for his ripped physique and his love for intense sessions in the gym, and before the coronavirus pandemic began, he regularly shared clips from his workouts on Instagram.

However, now that millions of people around the world are stuck at home and unable to go to their local gyms, which shut in an effort to control the spread of the virus, the actor doesn't feel it is appropriate to share workouts from his own state-of-the-art gym at his sprawling home.

He wrote on Instagram: ''I don't post my workouts, because I'm sensitive to millions of you around the world who aren't able to train in your local gyms and you're stuck at home. I'd feel like an a**hole and it ain't my style. Just know I'm working extremely hard and I want all of you to get back to working out ASAP too.''

Dwayne also added a video in which he told his fans and followers that he hoped gyms would reopen in the U.S. in six weeks, and advised people to ''take inventory'' of their goals so they can re-focus when the lockdown is lifted.

He said: ''I would take mental inventory of everything you have going on in your training, and where you want to see improvement, where your challenges are, and also, embrace the wins.''

The former WWE wrestler also told those who want to burn fat that they should be concentrating on cardio and weights.

He explained: ''The best lifts are all of 'em - full body - and always focusing on my lower body - my foundation - quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Don't skip leg day, men.''