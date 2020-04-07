Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, missed ''hugging'' her grandchildren whilst in self-isolation.

The 72-year-old royal was forced to self-isolate for two weeks after her husband Prince Charles, who has since recovered, tested positive for coronavirus, and she admitted she really missed seeing her children and grandkids and instead had to contact them via group video call app, Houseparty.

Camila made the admission as she spoke with Doris Winfield, 85, who she called as part of her role as President of The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS).

Doris said: ''Having a chat with the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. I've been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her. We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It's really cheered me up!''

Duchess Camilla went on to praise all those who had stood up to be NHS Volunteer Responders.

Speaking in a statement, she added: ''As the proud President of the Royal Voluntary Service, I wanted to send my warmest thanks to all the NHS Volunteer Responders who have come forward in unprecedented numbers to offer help to the NHS. Thankfully, the charity has a long and remarkable history of bringing willing volunteers together with the isolated and lonely. That experience is needed more than ever in these challenging times. Everyone working in the NHS is under unimaginable pressure day and night in this crisis. I feel sure that the presence of so many wonderful volunteers will encourage, as well as support, them. I salute each one of you - and thank you with all my heart.''