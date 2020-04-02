Duchess Meghan's style has been described as ''refined imperfection'' by her hairdresser George Northwood.
Hairdresser George Northwood worked alongside the Duchess of Sussex multiple times, and was behind her trademark messy bun, which he has revealed was their way of ''adhering to royal protocol'' but also being modern.
He said: ''The messy bun purely came off the back of making the hair both appropriate and adhering to royal protocol, and modern at the same time. We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn't want it to be too formal. We always wanted it to be refined imperfection - that's what sums her up.''
The pair met in February 2018 and George has described Meghan as a ''Cali girl''.
Speaking about their first meeting, he added: ''I was a bit worked up beforehand and then, as soon as I met her, she was just like my California girl clients. She said, 'I'm a Cali girl', and I just said, 'One of my favourites then.' We hit it off - we immediately spoke the same language. The way she approaches things is how an everyday woman would approach things - she has a real sense of style and she wanted to look approachable, even though she was a princess. She was a very modern princess, the sort of princess we can relate to and aspire to, and the hair just fell into that.''
George also worked on the former 'Suits' actress' hair for her wedding reception, following her marriage to Prince Harry.
He told Vogue magazine: ''The evening was intimate, for family and friends, a time for Meghan to be herself. By this point, the messy bun had become such a thing and we wanted to do something equally relaxed and effortless. Often with brides - and this was no different - the daytime bit is a bit more nerve-wracking, and then the evening comes and it's more about wanting to have fun. That's what my hair is about: it's wearable, effortless and can withstand a dance floor.''
