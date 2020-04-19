Duchess Meghan will be giving her first post royal exit interview on Monday (20.04.20).

The former 'Suits' actress - who, alongside her husband Prince Harry, announced they were stepping back from royal duties earlier this year - is set to appear on 'Good Morning America' to talk about the documentary she narrated, titled 'Elephant'.

Deadline reports that the Duchess will be giving an ''an exclusive first look'' at the film.

It was confirmed last month that Meghan is set to narrate Disney's new movie 'Elephant'.

Teasing the upcoming release, Disney+ posted on its official Twitter account at the time: ''Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. (sic)''

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down from the royal family in an Instagram post in January.

It read: ''After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.''

Duchess Meghan is also keen for a role in a superhero movie.

A source said: ''He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film. He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers. Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen. She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle. But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go ... something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and centre.''