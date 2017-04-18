Dua Lipa claims ''a lot of people doubted'' her singing ability when she was younger, but the doubters have since praised her for her success.
Dua Lipa claims ''a lot of people doubted'' her singing ability.
The 21-year-old singer has admitted when she was first trying to break the music industry she had little support, and was regularly told her dream of being a successful musician wouldn't come true.
She told Grazia magazine: ''Before I had any music out, a lot of people doubted me when I said I was a singer.''
But the brunette beauty has revealed the response to her career choice has since changed.
She explained: ''Now, they're messaging me 'Oh my god, I like that song!' and I'm like 'Yeah motherf***er you never believed I was going to release music.''
Meanwhile, the 'Scared To Be Lonely' hitmaker believes her life is a ''constant flow of embarrassment'' because she claims she does a lot of ''stupid stuff'', although she cannot pick one singular thing in particular that has left her utterly humiliated.
Speaking about the most cringe-worthy thing she has ever done, the songwriter said: ''My life is a constant flow of embarrassment. I do so much stupid stuff that it's hard to single anything out.''
Although she has recalled a time when she cut her own hair.
She said: ''I cut my own fringe once and it was a f***ing disaster.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.