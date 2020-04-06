Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship in Orlando, Florida.
Drew McIntyre has won the WWE Championship after beating Brock Lesnar at 'WrestleMania 36'.
The 34-year-old superstar lifted the coveted belt for the first time in his career at the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida - where the event had been relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic - after defeating his 42-year-old opponent via pinfall.
The challenger was able to score his career-defining victory after landing a series of Claymore kicks and pinning Lesnar to the canvas.
His win means that Drew is WWE's first-ever British world champion and taking to Twitter to celebrate his historic achievement with his fans, he wrote: ''I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you.''
In another of the evening's most prominent contests, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun House match.
The memorable contest saw the two men journey through different points in wrestling history and eras of Cena's legendary career, with 'The Fiend' suggesting his opponent was a privileged bully.
Ultimately, 'The Fiend' was able to claim an historic win after locking Cena in a Mandible Claw and driving him to the mat.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship for a second time at the event in Florida.
Flair's victory marked the first time an NXT championship was defended at 'WrestleMania'.
Edge also enjoyed a triumphant night at the WWE Performance Center, where he defeated Randy Orton in a last man standing match.
The contest - which was won via a ten count - was actually Edge's first singles match since 2011.
'WrestleMania 36' was originally scheduled for April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
However, the event was subsequently relocated to Orlando due to the coronavirus pandemic and was held over two nights with no audience and only essential staff present.
In the main event for Part 1 - which was broadcast on Saturday (04.04.20) - The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.
Elsewhere, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the Universal Championship, and Becky Lynch overcame the challenge of Shayna Baszler to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
What do you need to know about buying headphones?
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.