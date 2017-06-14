As the current series of 'Doctor Who' rolls on, fans are inching ever closer to finding out who will be replacing Peter Capaldi in the titular role when the show goes on a break before its eleventh series. We now know that showrunner Steven Moffat is also stepping down from his position, and is to be replaced by 'Broadchurch' creator Chris Chibnall. Anything else however is still a mystery.

Peter Capaldi currently stars with Pearl Mackie in 'Doctor Who' Series 10

Rumours are of course doing the rounds as to the gender of the next Doctor. As has been the case not only for this role, but for that of James Bond and various others, some viewers think the first female Doctor Who would be a welcome step into the modern day. Others believe the role is one that should always go to a man to stick to tradition.

Then there's the storylines that we'll be seeing in series 11. We've been flooded with them ever since the show's reinvention back in 2005, so it's certainly got to be tough for anybody working on the series to bring originality to proceedings. Fortunately for fans, Chibnall is a very talented man.

"I finally said yes because I love the show to my bones," Chibnall first explained in a chat with the Royal Television Society. "I resisted it for a very long time, and [the BBC] really had to woo me... But, in the end, I had ideas about what I wanted to do with it. When I went to them and said, 'This is what I would do', I actually expected them to say, 'Ooh, let's talk about that', but they said, 'Great!'"

Pushed for further details on his upcoming series of the show, such as who would be playing the titular character and the storyline involved, he kept quite quiet about it all. When asked whether a singular story could be followed rather than mini stories in each episode however, he replied: "Yes. What the BBC was after was risk and boldness."

It's going to be hugely interesting to see exactly how those two words are defined by Chibnall when he finally gets his hands on the property. Taking the series in a direction it's never been before is certainly a brave thing to do when the audience and fan base are so into what's already being shown.

If Chibnall can bring an evolution to the series that's a success however, he could go down in history as the man who 'refreshed' the show. 'Doctor Who' will likely always be popular in some way or another, but on what level still remains to be seen.

'Doctor Who' series 10 continues Saturdays on BBC One in the UK and BBC America in the US.