Disney have reached out to a terminally ill fan who is desperate to see 'Avengers: Endgame' before he dies.

The man, who is known only as Alexander and is believed to be from Australia, launched a campaign on Reddit earlier this month, explaining he is suffering from the genetic disease fancomi anemia - which severely affects the production of bone marrow - and is keen to see the superhero blockbuster as soon as possible because he's not sure he'll still be alive when it premieres on April 26, and his appeal quickly went viral.

He wrote in a post titled 'Dying Before April: My Endgame': ''Liver cancer, mouth cancer, bone marrow failure. Will probably be dead before April. I've heard of people getting early screenings before. How do I get in on this action?

''I'm not a child or anyone with a particularly tragic story. Just a normal guy. I'm 33, lost my sister three years ago to the same rare genetic disease it turns out I have too. I'll leave behind a devoted girlfriend and an adopted greyhound...

''Also, because Australia is a small place, turns out I know a guy who knows a guy who is chums with Chris Hemsworth. I think they called him tonight on my behalf.''

Following his post, many fans tagged the Reddit accounts of directors Joe and Anthony Russo, while others used the hashtag #Avengers4Alexander on their social media accounts, and it seems the campaign may have worked.

He wrote: ''Disney have reached out and we are discussing options. I cried when I read their email. It's everything I hoped for and I owe it to all of you.''

The fan also joked Disney would be demanding a high price from him to stop him revealing spoilers if they do let him see the film.

When a Twitter user queried how the studio could ensure his silence, he quipped: ''I assume Disney takes my dog hostage until I'm in the ground.''

And Alexander's campaigning won't end with 'Avengers: Endgame' as he's also hoping for a preview of the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.

When a Twitter user shared a link to his campaign and said it was something he'd feared could happen to him before the end of the fantasy drama, Alexander posted: ''That's my next campaign. I'm gonna seem so greedy.''