Dior are making face masks for those working on the frontline.

The luxury fashion house has started work on the masks for non-health care workers, who have also been helping to fight coronavirus in France.

They shared on Instagram: ''We are proud to reopen our @BabyDior_official ateliers in Redon, which since yesterday have begun the continuous production of new masks on a volunteer basis. Dior is actively committed to aiding and protecting all those who are on the front line every day. Thank you to our wonderful petites mains who, in an exceptional show of solidarity, are working tirelessly to protect them. #DiorStandsWithYou (sic)''

The fashion brand - which was founded by Christian Dior in 1946 - have promised to ''return more creative than ever'' but for the time being, they want to support those working to get the world back on its feet amidst the pandemic.

They added: ''We will return more creative than ever to continue making you dream. But for the time being our petites mains have voluntarily undertaken to produce masks for those invaluable people working selflessly on the front lines. We proudly salute this gesture which once again shows the generosity of our ateliers and laboratories, more committed than ever to ensuring your protection. Take care of yourself, we are by your side. #DiorStandsWithYou. (sic)''