'Tiger King's Dillon Passage has received ''quite a few nudes'' since starring on the Netflix show.

The star of the true crime show - who is married to tiger trader, Joe Exotic, who is currently in prison - has revealed he has been sent a few explicit photos by fans online.

He shared: ''I've definitely received quite a few nudes from people and it's just like, 'Keep that to yourself'. I already know what a wiener looks like, I don't need to see yours too!''

Dillon finds it weird that he's classed as a celebrity as he considers himself to be ''just a normal dude''.

He added: ''People keep calling me a celebrity and I'm like, I'm just a normal dude. I do everything that everybody else does. It's not like I'm living in Hollywood or anything like that! It's definitely been weird, people wanting to take pictures and reaching out to me. I just found there's a Dillon Passage fan page on Instagram! Now I'm just waiting for the hate page, honestly!''

Joe Exotic accused Carole of allegedly not treating her animals ethically and attempt to get her killed, before he is imprisoned.

Speaking to Fubar radio, he said: ''Obviously him getting Carole caught for killing her husband is a huge thing to him, which, who knows what happened. The investigators could either find something or they couldn't. It's really up in the air. If they do then they do and if they don't then I kind of feel for her because everyone's been saying she's killed her husband and if she didn't then that's gotta really have an impact on her. I would say Joe's main priority is his marriage for sure. I think his main goal though once he gets out of jail is to rebuild his reputation because it was totally tarnished and torn to pieces once he got arrested. And he wasn't able to tell his story until this documentary came out.''