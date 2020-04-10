Dean McDermott has lashed out at critics of his wife Tori Spelling.

After Tori, 46, was blasted for charging fans $95 for a ''virtual meet and greet'' during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dean, 53, took to social media to hit out at those ''dragging'' his spouse.

He fumed: ''There are numerous celebrities out there that post stuff, and influencers, and they're out there making money every single day, but no, let's drag Tori Spelling, let's give her a hard time.

''I'm really disappointed because she's catching flack and being dragged for doing a live meet-and-greet.

''People are upset that given the current situation we're in and the lockdown and the coronavirus, that [Tori is] charging people money to do a meet-and-greet.''

Dean insisted that Tori was pitched the idea by a company in order to ''bring some levity and some fun and love to this situation'' but he was shocked that people slammed her for the initiative.

He said: ''But no. Instead, because it's Tori Spelling, she gets dragged and she gets the hater coming down on her for simply doing something to entertain people, but more importantly, to provide for her family.

''Since all the studios are shut down she is without work and attempting to 'work from home.

''My wife is one of the hardest working women in the business, OK? And she is simply providing for her family. Everybody needs to back off and just take a breath and relax. I don't know how many timed I have had to come on [Instagram] and tell people to chill out.

''And this is the other thing - it used to be cancel culture, now it's drag culture and this has to stop, too. You have to stop dragging people. Everybody reads this and they just jump down her throat. How do you know she's not giving part of this to charity?

''You know what people don't see? People don't see my wife spend 20 minutes with a fan in a grocery store.

'Even with her family in tow, she has time for everybody and all her fans. So stop the dragging. Stop it. It's ridiculous. Let people be. This is a difficult time and we're all trying to do our best. So let's show a little love and compassion out there, OK?''