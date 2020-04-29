David Leitch is to produce 'Fast and Loose'.

The 'John Wick' director and his producing partner Kelly McCormick have brought the thriller to STX and the film will be made under their 87North production banner.

The movie follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory.

He must follow a string of clues to uncover his true identity, but as he explores his pat he discovers that he has been living two separate lives: one as a crime kingpin which provides him with the trappings of wealth and beautiful women, and the other as an undercover CIA agent, with little money and no family life.

The script has been written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, whose previous credits include 'Red' and 'The Meg'. No director is attached to the project as yet.

Leitch is also set to work with McCormick on a biopic telling the story of Jutta Kleinschmidt - the first and only woman to win the world-famous Dakar Rally.

The 44-year-old has also directed films including 'John Wick' and 'Hobbs & Shaw'. David claimed that the latter flick had been made with spin-offs in mind due to its star-studded cast.

He said: ''If you look at it, we have movie stars in this movie. Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, these other people we can't mention.

''You realise that there's potential for a lot of avenues for just the Hobbs and Shaw universe to go.''