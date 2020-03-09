Dave's performance at the BRITs was ''career-defining'', according to the chairman of the event.

The 21-year-old rapper delivered a politically-charged performance during the glitzy awards show in London in February - which has already racked up 2.7 million YouTube views - and BRITs chairman David Joseph has stressed the significance of his appearance at the event in London, explaining how the tried to ensure they'd make the most of the opportunity.

He told the BBC: ''For the younger artists who'd never done big shows before, we put them on at the start. It was something they asked for because they'd be less nervous than doing it an hour-and-a-half into it.''

The format of the event was rejigged this year, with the show featuring extra stages, fewer categories and more live musical performances.

And David thinks the new approach worked well, saying it helped to give artists more freedom.

He said: ''I told the artists, 'You are not restricted to how long your performance is. You can genuinely do whatever you want.

''If you want to do 15 minutes, you can do 15 minutes. If you want to do three, you can do three.'''

Dave's track 'Black' saw a staggering 1,889 percent spike in streams shortly after his powerful performance at the BRITs.

The rapper hit the headlines after he accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being a ''a real racist'' during his on-stage performance.

The London-born star rapped: ''It is racist, whether or not it feels racist.

''The truth is our Prime Minister's a real racist. They say you should be grateful we're the least racist, I say the least racist is still racist.''