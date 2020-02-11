Cynthia Erivo felt ''like a queen'' at the Oscars.

The 33-year-old actress walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in a stunning white Atelier Versace gown before changing into a golden Vera Wang dress for her performance of her Best Original Song nominated track 'Stand Up', and then back into a different Versace outfit for the after parties and she felt incredibly special for the whole night.

She told Vogue.com: ''Last night was proof that dreams do come true. I felt like a queen.

''Of course, to attend the Oscars in a custom Versace dress and perform in a custom Vera Wang dress was the icing on the cake.''

Cynthia cried when she donned her first dress of the evening.

Her make-up artist, Terrell Mullin, told Bustle: ''She felt absolutely gorgeous. Luckily, we were able to fight back tears when the look was complete.''

Terrell opted for a classic old Hollywood beauty look, featuring a brown smoky eye, big lashes and nude lip.

The cosmetics expert said: ''This is her night, so we wanted her beauty [look] to complement her natural beauty and radiant skin.

''She uses her eyes to tell a story. Having the opportunity to enhance her eye look really 'made' the look.''

After applying Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation in two shares and a Neo Nude Compact Powder Foundation for Cynthia's base, he turned his attention to her eyes.

For the dramatic smoky look, he first applied Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in 12 - a red/brown eyeliner - and smudged it out, before adding the warm shimmery brown of Eye Tint Liquid Eye Shadow in 39 across the lid.

To complete the look, Terrell used the Eyes To Kill Eye Quattro Eye Shadow palette in 2, blending the darkest shade into the crease.