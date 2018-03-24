The Friends actress is engaged to Snow Patrol guitarist, Johnny McDaid
Speculation is mounting over American actress Courteney Cox and the possibility of her marrying Irish musician, Johnny McDaid in Northern Ireland this summer. The former Friends actress and Snow Patrol guitarist are rumoured to be tying the knot in the city of Derry - McDaid’s childhood home.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are rumoured to be tying the knot on her 54th birthday
According to Closer magazine, the pair - who were introduced by British singer, Ed Sheeran - are due to walk down the aisle on June 15, which is also Cox’s 54th birthday.
Sheeran is believed to have introduced the two when he was staying in Courteney's pool house whilst recording his second album X - when he invited the rocker to her home for one of her Sunday gatherings.
The Hollywood star previously revealed that he will play an integral part at her wedding.
"We are certainly grateful to Ed for introducing us," she said previously. "I can't imagine him not playing something at the wedding."
The pair announced they were dating in December 2013 and got engaged in in 2015, but separated for four months amid reports Johnny, 41, wanted to move back to Northern Ireland; however, the pair reunited in 2016.
Cox - who has appeared in blockbusters including Scream and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective - has one daughter named Coco, 13, from her marriage to actor David Arquette, who she met on the set of horror movie Scream.
Last month, McDaid, 41, was honoured with an Outstanding Achievement award from the Irish Music Rights Organisation.
The couple appeared together at the event at The Gibson Hotel in the city.
The couple's impending nuptials come as Snow Patrol get ready to release their new studio album, Wildness, in May.
The NI band unveiled their new single Don’t Give In this week.
