The original trio of 'Jurassic Park' movies certainly made cinematic history, and that's something director Colin Trevorrow is trying to do once more with a brand new trilogy of 'Jurassic World' movies. This year, we saw the release of second instalment 'Fallen Kingdom', which didn't win as much critical fanfare as its 2015-released predecessor, but still impressed many fans across the globe.

Colin Trevorrow will return to the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, serving as director on 'Jurassic World 3'

Now, Trevorrow is looking ahead to his third 'Jurassic World' entry, and hopes that he'll be able to lure a couple of 'Jurassic Park' originals back into the fold.

Asked about fans feeling cheated that neither Sam Neill or Laura Dern have yet made a return to the franchise as Alan Grant or Ellie Sattler, the director responded to MTV: "I totally agree with that. I would feel robbed too, yeah."

Then chatting about Jeff Goldblum's short but sweet return as Dr. Ian Malcolm in recent release 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', Trevorrow continued: "We felt like this was Malcolm's return. This was his... let him have his moment. I feel that way about everyone, especially Laura [Dern], in that she never got to have her own movie. That identified as being something that's important. I feel like this moment with Goldblum, because he had this very clear set of ethical questions that he was able to pose for everyone, we just wanted to put the spotlight on him."

Though Goldblum's appearance in 'Fallen Kingdom' is a huge talking point, he was only in the film for mere minutes before once again skulking back into the shadows. It was nice to see him return, but a more pivotal role would have been much better fan service. If Neill and Dern are to make a comeback, hopefully they'll be able to step in amongst the chaos and action, rather than just talking about it for a couple of minutes.

We'll bring you more news on the third 'Jurassic World' movie as and when we get it.