Cindy Bruna says being made an international spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris is a ''dream''.
The 25-year-old model - who was born in Saint-Raphael in France - has revealed she feels proud to have joined forces with the ''iconic brand''.
Cindy shared: ''I feel so honoured! It is still hard to believe! It has been a dream forever.
''As a French model, I am thrilled to be the new face of such an iconic brand from my home country.''
Cindy also stressed the need to embrace diversity within the fashion industry.
She said: ''For me, diversity is what is beautiful and that is what we should embrace.
''Owning our differences and turning them into strengths, because that is exactly what they are.''
Cindy previously revealed she felt proud of her role in the fashion industry's evolution.
Recalling her early years in the business, she explained: ''It's not easy for black girls - everybody knows that. There were usually only three of us in a show at most.
''I never felt like I had to fight anything because of the colour of my skin - it's my skin, and I can't change its colour.
''But it's also wasn't easy because they only had a couple of spots for girls who were black. And then you'd wonder if they picked you because you were black.''
Ultimately, Cindy believes the fashion industry is a ''mirror of political and cultural spirit''.
She continued: ''Nowadays, you see lots of diversity in magazines and in shows, which is truly amazing, and I'm really happy to be representing that.
''I'm proud of who I am, and that the industry I'm in has begun to reflect the world we live in.''
