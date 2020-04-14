Chris Hughes is ''convinced'' Jesy Nelson still loves him.

The 27-year-old TV star and Jesy, 28, broke-up last week after 16 months together - but Chris is reportedly confident they will reunite once lockdown ends in the UK.

An insider explained: ''Chris is absolutely convinced that he is going to be getting back with Jesy just as soon as isolation ends and they can be together again.

''As far as he is concerned, this split is just temporary and actually it's more of a break than a break-up.

''Chris is still madly in love with Jesy and is convinced she's just struggling with being apart from him.''

The UK is currently on a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But Chris is looking forward to seeing Jesy again and hopes to soon rekindle their romance.

The source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: ''This situation is stressful for everyone and nothing is normal. There is nothing more Chris wants than to see Jesy face-to-face, but he knows he has to wait until this is over.

''Chris is confident they'll be a couple again in no time and is planning on doing everything in his power to win Jesy back over.

''Jesy's pals say she's as keen to reunite when this is over to talk things over too. They make a lovely couple and seemed so happy.''

Meanwhile, prior to their split, Jesy insisted she was determined to take things slowly with Chris.

The 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmaker explained: ''I don't like rushing things.

''I think you should do it at your own pace when things feel right. If I'm going to move in with Chris I'd like us to get our own house - I'm in my house at the moment.''