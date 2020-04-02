Chris Cuomo's coronavirus caused him to ''hallucinate'' and see his late father, who died in 2015.
The CNN anchor - who is battling the virus - lost his dad Mario Cuomo in 2015, but has revealed he suffered a chipped tooth as a result of the illness and also started talking to his late dad.
He said: ''I've never had anything like it. I've had a fever, you've had a fever. But 102, 103, 103 plus ... that wouldn't quit. And it was like somebody was beating me like a pinata. I shivered so much that ... I chipped my tooth. I never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time, and the body aches, and the tremors and the concern about not being able to do anything about it. I was up all night, I'm telling you, I was hallucinating. My dad was talking to me. I was seeing people from college, people I hadn't seen in forever. It was freaky, what I went through last night. And it may happen again tonight.''
The 49-year-old newscaster - whose brother is Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo - admits his biggest fear is giving the virus to his wife of 18 years, Cristina, and their kids - Bella, Mario and Carolina Regina.
Speaking as he broadcasted to CNN from his basement, where he is self-quarantining, he admitted: ''My biggest fear was passing this on to Cristina and the kids. Even though I feel way worse than I did yesterday in terms of symptoms, it's been a great day. They're [tested] negative and that is the best thing I've ever heard.''
