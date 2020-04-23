Chris Cuomo's wife and son have contracted coronavirus.

The CNN anchor spoke about battling COVID-19 earlier this month and admitted his ''biggest fear'' was giving the virus to his wife of 18 years, Cristina, and their kids - Bella, Mario and Carolina - but his significant other and their boy Mario have both been affected by the virus.

He said: ''The virus worked through the family.

''It was me and Cristina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus.''

But he admitted the pair are ''doing fine''.

Speaking to his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, via video chat on 'Cuomo Prime Time', he added: ''It's working it's way through, but they're doing fine.

''Thank you for your concern, Andrew.

''Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state.''

Andrew replied: ''He's going to be OK.''

Earlier this month, Chris revealed he was getting better, but really hoped he didn't pass the virus onto his family.

He said: ''My biggest fear was passing this on to Cristina and the kids. Even though I feel way worse than I did yesterday in terms of symptoms, it's been a great day.

''They're [tested] negative and that is the best thing I've ever heard.''

Chris also admitted the virus caused him to ''hallucinate'' and see his late father, Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015.

He said: ''I've never had anything like it. I've had a fever, you've had a fever. But 102, 103, 103 plus ... that wouldn't quit. And it was like somebody was beating me like a pinata. I shivered so much that ... I chipped my tooth.

''I never experienced any kind of fever like what I have going on all the time, and the body aches, and the tremors and the concern about not being able to do anything about it. I was up all night, I'm telling you, I was hallucinating. My dad was talking to me. I was seeing people from college, people I hadn't seen in forever. It was freaky, what I went through last night. And it may happen again tonight.''