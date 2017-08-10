Coasts' Chris Caines regularly dream he can fly.

The vocalist - who makes up one fifth of the rock band alongside Liam Willford, James Gamage, David Goulbourn and Ben Street - has admitted he has a recurring dream where he is racing through a field only to realise he can soar up in the sky.

He said: ''I'll start running through a field, then I'll kick off and realise I can fly.''

Whilst Chris has revealed his dangerous imagination, his fellow band member Ben has put his wild side into action, although it saw him end up with a ghastly injury.

The 'A Rush of Blood' hitmakers explained: ''I haven't [had a near death experience] but our drummer Ben did, four years ago. he jumped off a waterfall in South Africa, but didn't realise there was a rock under the surface. he cracked his head and scalped himself. He broke his neck and back, and was in a pretty bad way for a few months.''

Meanwhile the group are set to release their second album 'This Life' later this month, they don't feel as much pressure as they did when they released their debut self-titled LP.

Chris said: ''We probably felt less pressure. We've been given more freedom and we're doing things on our own terms.''