With her brand new EP 'Callous Copper' set to be released on February 21st 2020 via AntiFragile, we caught up with Chloe Foy about how the music industry has treated her so far, and how hard it has been getting heard in a saturated entertainment industry.

Chloe Foy

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Cinematic indie folk.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

I think being heard is the main one. A lot of this industry is based on luck and sometimes you can work hard for a long time and be super talented, and not have much luck. Challenges come in the form of the digital world where it's hard to be heard with so many people releasing music now. Also in not coming from much financially, having to balance trying to make a living with making music is something that's not talked about as much as it should be. I think a lot of the industry is still very much reserved for the financially privileged.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

I think it's tough. There's an abundance of music out there so it's hard to be heard above the noise. I think it's easier than ever to get your music onto platforms like Spotify and start to make a few little waves, but to get further and make a sustainable living I think is a challenge without a strong team behind you.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Pretty important - I want to know what's going out into the world is truly mine and I like to stay true to that. There are certain things I can't do myself, like arrange strings, but then I make sure I'm working with the people who understand the aesthetic I'm trying to achieve.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

A lot of my songwriting draws on my own lived experience of grief and heartbreak and mental health. I had a lot going on in my teenage years that I still draw on today. Apart from that, I'm inspired by other artists and their work and stagecraft, as well as other forms of art - be it visual or dance or poetry.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

I'm lucky enough to have had the chance to sing for Jesca Hoop in her band last year, and I'd really like to do more of that. Or sing for someone like Mick Flannery.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I can't drink coffee. It makes me behave in all sorts of funny ways.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

To be honest, I've been making it up as I go along so far. There's certain venues I'd love to play, and people who I'd love to support, but really I just want to make a living doing something I love.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

I hope to be in the midst of an album release campaign and heading back to the US for more shows out there.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

Well, this EP release is the first thing and then I'll be on tour with a string trio, showcasing the songs from that record. They will be some intimate, carefully crafted shows, and I love playing live, so I'm looking forward to it.