Fans are always desperate to catch a whiff of detail about the private life of popstars Cheryl and Liam and now the X Factor judge has given a few snippets of information to keep her fans happy. The mother-of-one has let slip it’s One Directioner Liam who cooks in their household and that she always tries to sleep when her young son, Bear, sleeps in order to get enough rest.

Liam and Cheryl share one-year-old baby Bear

The L’Oreal ambassador - who has recently attended Cannes Film Festival to represent the company - spoke to Glamour magazine and spilled all her secrets.

The interview comes at a tricky time for the Fight for This Love hitmaker as she and Liam, 24, have been plagued by rumours of relationship difficulties.

However, Cheryl refused to be drawn into this and instead focused on what she does to keep herself calm.

The 34-year-old said: "I do love yoga. I like it for calming your state of mind so instead of doing mad cardio where it intensifies it, it calms you down."

She also revealed how she kept herself afloat during the first few months of baby Bear’s life - during which it has been revealed she did not get any help from a nanny.

She added: "Sleep when the baby sleeps! I used to do that for the first couple of months - just nap with him. Also, get your husband to cook!"

And as well as being a mother and pop star, Cheryl says she still has lots left to achieve.

She said: "I've crammed quite a lot in over the last 16 years so I've done quite a lot of the stuff that was my dream but I still have a lot of creativity.

"So, work-wise, I'd maybe like to manage other artists or help on the record label side or directing with an artistic eye."