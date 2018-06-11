Pop star Cheryl has revealed very little about the young son she shares with fellow singer, Liam Payne, but the former Girls Aloud star keeps teasing her fans with little snippets of detail about her owm life with the baby boy. Now the 34-year-old mum-of-one has told fans about her make-up routine after the youngster was born - or lack thereof.

Cheryl has revealed she had no beauty routine after the birth of her baby boy, Bear

Speaking frankly to the Sunday Mirror’s Notebook magazine, the Fight for this Love hitmaker said she was doing the "bare minimum" when it came to her beauty regime after Bear’s birth in March 2017.

The award-winning singer said: "For the first six months, I didn’t have time for a regime, it wasn’t even in my brain.

"I was still recovering and it all went out the window. I was doing the bare minimum."

In a confession, most new mums will likely agree with, Cheryl revealed that if she had managed to clean her teeth by lunch time she felt like she was winning.

The star said: "If it got to one o’clock and I’d brushed my teeth I was winning."

Cheryl has previously admitted that it took her at least six-months just to ‘feel human’ again.

In the same interview the singer revealed that it was only when Bear was sitting up by himself that she was ready to get back to her old self.

She said: "At about six months, I just felt like I was back to me a bit more. The baby was sitting up by himself and I was suddenly like, ‘OK, I can wear a bit of lipstick now'."

Cheryl shares one-year-old Bear with former One Direction popstar, Liam Payne, after the pair got together in late 2015.

The pair have been plagued by rumours of a spilt in the last year but Cheryl - who first met a teenage Liam when she was a judge on X Factor - has refused to be drawn into speculation.