Cheryl Tweedy (formerly Cole and Fernandez-Versini) is firmly back in the spotlight after over a year off but the new mum has hit a few bumps on her road back to the public eye. The singer and her boyfriend, Liam Payne, have been plagued by split rumours as he focuses on his solo career and she promotes her new youth centre in Newcastle.

Cheryl has described the past year as "challenging"

Now the 34-year-old Fight for this Love hitmaker has revealed the last year has been "challenging" - but not because of media pressure, instead because of her baby boy, 11-month-old, Bear.

Speaking out about being a mum to The Mirror, the former Girls Aloud singer said: "It’s challenging, that’s for sure, but when you’re with him it makes none of that relevant."

Cheryl, who has been with Liam, 24, for over two years, also spoke out about their romance as the pair continue to try quash rumours of a separation.

She said: "I’m proud of him [Liam]. He’s so good."

Cheryl and Liam appeared at the BRIT Awards last week (21 Feb) and put on a united front as Liam performed his new single for the soundtrack, Fifty Shades Freed, with Rita Ora.

However, the pair were accused of a publicity stunt - accusations Cheryl hit out at the next day.

Writing on Twitter, she posted: "Oh stop. No one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns.

"I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth (sic)!!

"Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

Despite their protestations of togetherness, it was reported they went their separate ways following the BRITs, with Liam heading to a hotel near Heathrow and Cheryl back to their Surrey mansion.