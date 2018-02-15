After more than two years out, Cheryl has confirmed that her television comeback will be on the BBC’s new talent show ‘The Greatest Dancer’, in what appears to be a sensational snub to ITV.

The former Girls Aloud star was spotted filming the new series at the Hammersmith Apollo on Tuesday this week, and took photos with fans alongside Alesha Dixon, Jordan Banjo and Matthew Morrison.

Cheryl is therefore expected to be named one of the show’s ‘dance captains’ in the coming weeks.

It comes as a bit of a blow to ITV, as Cheryl had been widely reported to be planning her comeback later this year for ‘The X Factor’s 2018 series, having made a fleeting appearance during the judges’ house section of last year’s run. That’s still on, but now it appears she’ll be turning to ITV’s rival broadcaster for her much-anticipated comeback.

Cheryl is reportedly to make her TV comeback on the BBC

“Cheryl’s always been associated with ITV. She was made a star by ‘Popstars: The Rivals’. Moving to the BBC is a huge deal for her,” a source close to the situation told The Sun on Thursday (February 15th). “It’s a trial run at this point. But everyone is hoping it’ll get the green light. She’s going to be the star of the show.”

However, the new show is being produced by Simon Cowell’s company, Syco, so Cheryl’s decision to go to the BBC, in this instance, probably isn’t like the diplomatic snub it looks like.

The insider added: “The show is shaping up to be a success. Tuesday was the pilot filming but bosses and Simon have pulled together a strong line-up.”

Since she appeared on the judging panel of the show in 2015, Cheryl has kept a low profile, dropping out of the spotlight to welcome her first baby, a son named Bear, with her boyfriend Liam Payne in March 2017.

