The reality show judge is currently appearing on BBC's Greatest Dancer
Cheryl has previously spoken about the difficulties of being a working mum but it seems a working mum on the TV actually helped her young son, Bear, who said the word 'Mama' for the first time after seeing Cheryl on the telly as part of the Greatest Dancer.
Cheryl's son recognises her on TV
The 35-year-old is appearing on the BBC One dance talent show as one of the 'Dance Captains' alongside Glee star, Matthew Morrison, and Strictly Come Dancing professional, Oti Mabuse.
Speaking to the MailOnline about her baby boy - who she shares with ex-boyfriend, One Directioner, 25-year-old Liam Payne - the former X Factor judge said: "He's been watching. And it was the first time he said 'Mama'!
"He said it to the TV. And he’s a natural dancer!"
The prize at the end of the Greatest Dancer is a chance to dance on Strictly Come Dancing 2019, as well as a sizeable cheque.
Cheryl has revealed everyone has been working hard behind the scenes to bring the live shows together.
"We’ve been working really hard in rehearsals," Cheryl said of her plans for her final three acts - Frobacks, Dane Bates Collective and Harry & Eleiyah - whom she selected on last weekend's show.
"I feel so excited for them and my plan is just to make sure that they’re feeling happy and confident and comfortable with what they’ve got to do.
"It’s the first time that any of them have performed live on TV to millions of people."
Cheryl and Oti have been hit by suggestions the two women don't get on through the filming process but both women have come out fighting and confirmed they are the best of friends.
