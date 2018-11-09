Check out the zero-f**ks-given lyrics to Cheryl's first new single in over three years here!
Just a couple of days after she said she was done with love, Cheryl has re-emerged with a decidedly defiant comeback single, titled ‘Love Made Me Do It’ – and boy, do the feathers fly!
The former Girls Aloud star dropped her first solo single in over three years on Friday (November 9th), and to say it comes out with all guns blazing is an understatement.
In the NSFW track, Cheryl takes a scalpel to her past, analysing her divorces from ex-husbands Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and her very recent break-up from One Directioner Liam Payne. However, she emerges giving zero f**ks and not apologising – “love made me do it – and I’d do it again”, as the chorus’s sign-off goes.
Produced by the Grammy-nominated trio The Invisible Men and written with the help of her ex-bandmate Nicola Roberts – who we’d also love to hear some more music by, incidentally! – the new track comes with a pretty riveting video, featuring Cheryl alternating between powerful and vulnerable images of herself.
Earlier this year, Cheryl announced her split from her last boyfriend, Liam Payne, after just over two years of dating. They welcomed a son named Bear together in March 2017.
More: Liam Payne and Cheryl have ended their relationship
The lyrics to ‘Love Made Me Do It’ are here for you to pore over!
“I've took the fast lane all of my life
I've been a bad girl, I've been the good wife
I don't stop to think
When I go in, I go in
I've fallen hard like a million times
On number 7 of my 9 lives
The ink on my skin
Is all the places I've been
[Chorus] Oh my god, I'm such a sucker
I fall in love with every f***er
But oh no, I won't apologise
Nah, cause I'm
Breaking all my rules
But love made me do it
Shoulda used my head
Cause my heart really blew it
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
And now I'm Losing all my cool
But love made me do it
Shoulda used my head
Cause my heart really blew it
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)
And I'd do it again
I did my time on the yellow brick road
I saw some shit that'd make your head explode
Had to do what I do
Just to get me to you
And all my friends are like "woah, girl stop"
Cause they're the ones who pick the pieces up
It's bad for my health
But I just can't help myself
[Chorus]
I'm not gonna justify
Why I wanna change my mind
Cause I'm a lover, not a hater
Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour
I'm not gonna justify
Why I wanna change my mind
Cause I'm a lover, not a hater
Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour”
[Chorus]
More: Cheryl says son Bear is the only man she needs in her life right now
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.