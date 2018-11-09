Just a couple of days after she said she was done with love, Cheryl has re-emerged with a decidedly defiant comeback single, titled ‘Love Made Me Do It’ – and boy, do the feathers fly!

The former Girls Aloud star dropped her first solo single in over three years on Friday (November 9th), and to say it comes out with all guns blazing is an understatement.

In the NSFW track, Cheryl takes a scalpel to her past, analysing her divorces from ex-husbands Ashley Cole and Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini and her very recent break-up from One Directioner Liam Payne. However, she emerges giving zero f**ks and not apologising – “love made me do it – and I’d do it again”, as the chorus’s sign-off goes.

Produced by the Grammy-nominated trio The Invisible Men and written with the help of her ex-bandmate Nicola Roberts – who we’d also love to hear some more music by, incidentally! – the new track comes with a pretty riveting video, featuring Cheryl alternating between powerful and vulnerable images of herself.

Earlier this year, Cheryl announced her split from her last boyfriend, Liam Payne, after just over two years of dating. They welcomed a son named Bear together in March 2017.

More: Liam Payne and Cheryl have ended their relationship

The lyrics to ‘Love Made Me Do It’ are here for you to pore over!

“I've took the fast lane all of my life

I've been a bad girl, I've been the good wife

I don't stop to think

When I go in, I go in

I've fallen hard like a million times

On number 7 of my 9 lives

The ink on my skin

Is all the places I've been

[Chorus] Oh my god, I'm such a sucker

I fall in love with every f***er

But oh no, I won't apologise

Nah, cause I'm

Breaking all my rules

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And now I'm Losing all my cool

But love made me do it

Shoulda used my head

Cause my heart really blew it

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

Love made me do it (it wasn't my fault)

And I'd do it again

I did my time on the yellow brick road

I saw some shit that'd make your head explode

Had to do what I do

Just to get me to you

And all my friends are like "woah, girl stop"

Cause they're the ones who pick the pieces up

It's bad for my health

But I just can't help myself

[Chorus]

I'm not gonna justify

Why I wanna change my mind

Cause I'm a lover, not a hater

Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour

I'm not gonna justify

Why I wanna change my mind

Cause I'm a lover, not a hater

Sure as hell won't take no blame for my behaviour”

[Chorus]

More: Cheryl says son Bear is the only man she needs in her life right now