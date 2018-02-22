Pop star and new mum Cheryl has found herself at the forefront of media scrutiny this week with many people questioning whether her two year relationship with toy boy Liam Payne was on the rocks. The two singers put on a united front to dispel separation rumours at the BRITS on Wednesday (21 Feb) but their appearance did not quell all curiosity – and now Cheryl has hit out.

Cheryl has been the subject of media speculation over her relationship with Liam Payne

The former Girls Aloud singer has addressed the reports head-on via her Twitter account and asked the media to use their platform for more worthwhile stories.

Speaking about media comments that their united front was all an act, the 34-year-old mum-of-one tweeted: "Oh stop... no one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships."

Addressing the opening of her youth centre in Newcastle this week, she continued: "Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youths!!!!"

MORE: Cheryl Breaks Silence On Split Rumours

Adding: "Oh and your 'stunt' theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird."

Earlier this week, Cheryl appeared on ‘BBC Breakfast’ to promote the opening of her youth centre, and expertly dodged a question about whether she found it annoying that stories about her personal life were eclipsing her work.

"Is it frustrating?" she said. "No, it doesn’t bother me at all. Because my focus is solely on this.

"I’ve waited for seven years to finally be here and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me."

MORE: Cheryl Confirmed As Part Of This Year's X Factor Line Up

The couple first met when Cheryl was married to footballer Ashley Cole and Liam appeared on the X Factor for the first time at just 14.

Fast forward ten years and Cheryl has been divorced, married and divorced again and she and Liam, 24, have been together since late 2015 and welcomed a baby boy, named Bear, in March 2016.