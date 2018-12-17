Since Cheryl returned to the spotlight earlier this year, she has been subject to much criticism. Her comeback performance on The X Factor, with her newest single, Love Made Me Do It, was widely panned. Now, as one of three Dance Captains on BBC’s latest reality show, The Greatest Dancer, it’s been reported she doesn’t get on with one of her co-captains, professional dancer, Oti Mabuse.

Cheryl will appear on a new BBC talent searching show next year

However, the mother-of-one has refused to let speculation and rumour become fact and has come out to quash suggestions of a feud between the two women.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the Fight for This Love hitmaker’s spokesperson said: "It’s a fabricated story - yet again trying to pit female against female on a TV show.

"It’s a shame we haven’t moved past this. Cheryl absolutely loves working with Oti and has a brilliant relationship with her."

MORE: Cheryl Wants To Know Where Her Musical Comeback Went Wrong

The Greatest Dancer is an eight-part series due to start on January 5 next year and will see Cheryl and former Strictly professional, Oti team up with Glee star Matthew Morrison to find - the Greatest Dancer.

Former Strictly winner and Britain’s Got Talent judge, Alesha Dixon will present the series alongside Jordan Banjo, a member of winning BGT dance act, Diversity.

Oti has also spoken out in defence of her good working relationship with Cheryl.

She said: "I love Cheryl and had a great time filming The Greatest Dancer with her and I can’t wait to see her again soon."

MORE: Cheryl Split From Liam Because She Felt Like She Was Raising Baby Bear Alone

She later shared a sweet snap of them both hugging on Instagram and wrote: "Imagine a world where two women work together with love, support and nothing but sisterhood... THERE ABSOLUTELY NO TENSION between @cherylofficial and myself.

"This beautiful woman has been nothing but caring, accepting and guiding towards me, she’s funny, smart and honest."

The two women have been dogged by rumours of tension. A source told The Sun: "Cheryl clearly sees herself as the bigger name, even though Oti has impeccable dance credentials. It's created a real atmosphere.

"Cheryl arrived with such an air of superiority - a few of the crew thought she was being a bit of a diva."