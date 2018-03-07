Cheryl Tweedy has had many monikers since she burst onto the public scene as one fifth of manufactured girl group, Girls Aloud, and it seems some people are struggling to keep up - including His Royal Highness, Prince Charles. The royal family member poked fun mum-of-one, Cheryl, and her ever-changing names at a Prince’s Trust event in London on Tuesday (6 March).

Cheryl's many names have even confused Prince Charles

The event, hosted by Ant and Dec at the London Palladium, saw a host of celebrities, including Cheryl, recognise young people who have turned their lives around thanks to his Trust.

As Charles thanked those involved in helping the charity, he said to an amused audience: "I thought to myself some time ago, ‘who’s Cheryl Tweedy?’

"I suddenly realised I knew the Cheryl bit but missed out on the Tweedy.

MORE: Cheryl Tweedy Celebrated 15 Years With GIrls Aloud With A Poignant Post

"But I’m enormously grateful to her for raising £1 million pounds."

Cheryl showcased herself as a singing star on reality singing show, Pop Stars The Rivals as Cheryl Tweedy in 2002.

She then married England footballer Ashley Cole and became Cheryl Cole - even having Mrs C tattooed on the back of her neck.

However, after revelations of multiple affairs on Ashley's part - despite a strong love saving anthem in Fight For This Love from Mrs C - the pair divorced in 2010.

MORE: Cheryl Tweedy Breaks Silence On Liam Payne Break Up Rumours

The X Factor judge then married French restauranteur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini after three months of dating in 2014 - but they went their separate ways just two years later.

Now the star is dating former X Factor contestant, Liam Payne, and, after a brief flirtation with a single name - Cheryl - she has reverted to her original name, Cheryl Tweedy.

Despite ribbing Cheryl, Prince Charles was full of praise for the singer, adding: "It was very good of her to want my Trust to join her in her Cheryl’s Trust centre in Newcastle last month - she’s a great Geordie and she makes such a difference in that part of the world."