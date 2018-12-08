Cheryl has spoken out after losing her contract with beauty brand L’Oreal after nine years.

The former Girls Aloud pop star had been rumoured earlier this week to have been dropped by the cosmetics giant after first landing a contract with L’Oreal in 2009, when she was at the height of her fame as a judge on ‘The X Factor’.

Now, however, the 35 year old, who’s also in the middle of pursuing a musical comeback, has reacted to the development after being the face of an internationally famous brand for nearly a decade.

“I have had an amazing experience as L’Oreal Paris’ UK spokesmodel for the past nine years and have loved working with the team over there. It always felt like more than a partnership and I would like to thank them all for the opportunities it has afforded me,” she said on Saturday (December 8th).

A spokesperson for L’Oreal earlier hinted that the decision had been taken mutually after the current contract ended.

“Following discussions with Cheryl and her team earlier this year, we can confirm that our spokesmodel partnership has come to an end, however she continues to be a friend of the brand.”

The news comes a few weeks after Cheryl announced a new partnership with hair extensions brand Easilocks.

“Myself and Shane [O'Sullivan, founder] have been developing a new range of products for Easilocks. As a brand lover, the experience has been amazing. I've been wearing and testing Easilocks for a long time now. We've based this collaboration on my 'GO TO' looks, favourite shades and with Shane's expertise and innovative techniques in hair processing we've really brought hair extensions to a whole new level.”

It’s been a rough few months for Cheryl, after her comeback single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ received a poor response on its national TV debut recently. She also broke up with former One Direction star Liam Payne earlier this year.

