Two months ago, showbiz fans went into meltdown when singer and former X factor judge, Cheryl, gave birth to X Factor success story Liam Payne’s baby son, Bear. Since then, Liam has given a tell-all interview but Chezza has stayed completely silent: until now.

Cheryl and Liam Payne are new parents

The Fight For This Love hitmaker used Twitter to promote her partner’s new single and to tell fans that her new little family is doing well.

Cheryl, 33, who started dating Liam, 23, in December 2015 - after first meeting the One Direction boyband member in 2010 - wrote: "#LiamPayne (Liam emoji) #STRIPTHATDOWN (Liam emoji) this is an emoji test not a personal request."

In response to fans' requests to know how her and baby Bear Grey Payne were doing, Cheryl tweeted: "We're all doing great (heart eye emoji) thank you (blue heart emoji)" and "Thank you. He's amazing (blue heart emoji)".

Then, when asked by someone if baby Bear had peed on them yet, she jokingly responded: "Just me (confused emoji) I think those two have a deal (questionable face emoji)."

While Cheryl has remained tight-lipped and out of view since Bear’s arrival, Liam has been on the single promotion trail and has been giving fans an insight into what his new little world is like.

He praised his partner for not wanting to hire a nanny and said she had a "super power" as a woman wanting to take on all of the youngster’s night feeds.

Liam said: "At this stage as a dad, you're in a bit of a whirlwind. I'll be honest with you, she's doing it all herself at the moment because she wants to know what it feels like when I'm not there.

"She knows that I'm going on tour, so obviously she's got a lot to deal with. Which is hard. I thought that I'd get the call saying, we need a nanny for this, but no, she's doing everything. She's really pushing herself with it, bless her.

"We did a rota over the night feeds, and then she was like, I want to do...because she used to wake up anyway. She said there's no point in us both being tired and there's gonna be points in the day when I need you to be on it, so I need you awake."