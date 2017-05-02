The surprise whirlwind relationship between of X Factor judge, Cheryl and former mentee, Liam Payne caught many celebrity fans off guard - particularly when the songstress and One Direction band member announced they were expecting a baby together.

Since that announcement, fans of the two have been hooked on their story and the happy couple became parents to a baby boy five weeks ago.

However, since then people have been waiting to know what the pair decided to name him and finally, today, that wait is over.

Cheryl, 33, and Liam, 23, have named their son, Bear.

The two said they spent a week "getting to know" their tiny son, who was born on March 22, before finally settling on Bear.

The Sun reported little Bear would take his father’s surname and a source said: "They spent over a week getting to know him first before deciding..."

"They didn't have the name Bear before the birth.

"But they'd been thinking of a name since meeting him and they just felt it suited him."

The source added the couple are "truly over the moon and loving being parents for the first time together".

The once unusual moniker has become popular with celebrities of late and actresses Kate Winslet and Alicia Silverstone have both given their children the name.

Cheryl has made only one public comment about their baby, three days after giving birth to the 7lb 9oz tot.

She said: "Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy looking like a dream.

"Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival."