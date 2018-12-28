The SImon Cowell-backed 'The Greatest Dancer' comes to BBC One on January 5th.
Ahead of the debut of the BBC’s new talent show ‘The Greatest Dancer’, Cheryl has admitted that she does not have as much dancing experience as her fellow judges and that it was “a long time ago” that she attained the knowledge she does have.
35 year old Cheryl, a former star of Girls Aloud, is on the judging panel for ‘The Greatest Dancer’ alongside ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Oti Mabuse and Broadway performer Matthew Morrisson, for the new series that begins on BBC One on January 5th.
“They’ve had really long careers in dance and in performing arts,” Cheryl told The Sun this week, after many questioned her appointment to the judging panel, her first such job since she left ‘The X Factor’ back in 2015.
Her main experience in choreography is from her time in Girls Aloud, but in terms of professional dancing, Cheryl attended the Royal Ballet summer school when she was nine years old.
Cheryl will be one of the judges on 'The Greatest Dancer'
“Mentoring other people one-on-one like I did on ‘The X Factor’ might help me with the mentality of how things go. But in terms of knowledge and stuff, they’re more than qualified.”
More: Cheryl wants to know where her musical comeback went wrong
It comes after ‘Dancing On Ice’ judge Jason Gardiner ridiculed the decision to appoint Cheryl to the judging panel during a recent interview with The Mirror.
“The judging line-up on that is questionable as well… what’s her dance background? Where is her dance background?” Gardiner asked. “She went to Royal Ballet School that you pay for, an extortionate amount to go to because mum and dad just want to drop you off somewhere for the holidays.”
But Cheryl maintained in her interview that she wasn’t just there to make up the numbers, and had other skills and wisdom to impart.
Speaking in 2014 about her time at the Royal Ballet – which she attended on a scholarship as her parents were unable to afford the fees – she said she: “Hated it. Squashed the dream. It wasn’t me. I didn’t fit in. It was the first time I’d ever felt… class. I didn’t understand it. I just knew it was… different. And that they were… looking down their noses. If you like. But I couldn’t express it.”
More: Liam Payne admits baby Bear was “massive explosion” in relationship with Cheryl
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.