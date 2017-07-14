Chase and Status are set to release their new album 'Tribe' next month.

The electronic music production duo, Saul Milton (Chase) and Will Kennard (Status), have announced their new LP, which will mark their fourth studio album, will be released on August 18 via Virgin EMI Records.

'Tribe' is made up of seventeen tracks in total, all written and produced by the 'Blind Faith' hitmakers, and will feature collaborations with some incredible artists who were handpicked by the band.

The upcoming compilation will showcase a variety of genres including reggae, dub and soundsystem.

The album will also include the track 'Big Man Skank', which features MOBO Award-winning Jamaican dancehall artist Mr Vegas, as well as 'Real No More' that they collaborated on with DJ and producer Shy FX and vocalist Kiko Bun.

Kano also features on the upcoming album, but this is not the first time the artist has joined forces with Chase and Status as in 2008 they partnered with one another on the 2008 debut LP 'More Than Alot'.

The full tracklist for 'Tribe' is as follows:

1. Big Man Skank (feat. Mr Vegas)

2. Dubplate Original (feat. Kano)

3. Love Me More (feat. Emeli Sandé)

4. Step Away (feat. MC Singing Fats)

5. Reload (feat. Craig David)

6. All Goes Wrong (feat. Tom Grennan)

7. Tribes

8. NRG (feat. Novelist)

9. Real No More (feat. Shy FX & Kiko Bun)

10. Don't Stop (feat. Bugzy Malone)

11. Tribute

12. Crawling

13. Know About We (feat. Deepee, Littlez, Knine, Sleeks, Inch & Swift)

14. Nervous (feat. Rage)

15. This Moment (Chase & Status And Blossoms)

16. Control (feat. Slaves)

17. Know Your Name (feat. Seinabo Sey)