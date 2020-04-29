Charlotte Tilbury could rake in an impress £500 million as her business goes up for sale for £1 million.

Unilever, L'Oréal, Shiseido Corporation and Puig are all reportedly keen to purchase the company.

It is not known whether the 47-year-old intends to sell or reduce her stake in the business but she is listed as a ''person with significant control'' of her business Islestarr Holdings. The papers submitted to Companies House reveals she owns between half and 75 per cent of the company's shares currently.

Meanwhile, Charlotte previously revealed she decided to make her own brand after working for others and realising she wanted to ''game change'' the industry.

She added: ''I knew I always wanted to have a brand, a global one, ever since I was a child in boarding school putting makeup on. When you're working for other brands, you're working in their DNA. I had this frustration. Charlotte Tilbury can't exist for other brands. I had to exist for my own brand. I had looks and textures I wanted to game change ... [My magic cream] came about when I worked backstage with models who were exhausted. They'd have flared up skin from flying in from New York, Paris, and London doing 60 fashion shows. I needed a cream that would turn skin around not in 28 days, but 28 seconds.''

And Charlotte praised the ''dream teams'' around the world - at home and at work - for helping her create her own dream.

She said: ''I have dream teams everywhere. At work, it's the labs, the PR, the marketing, the finance. At home, it's my nanny, my housekeeper, my family, husband, sister, and nieces who help with my kids. I'm lucky to have found incredible people that help make my dreams come true.''