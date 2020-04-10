Charlotte Flair didn't dwell on performing behind closed doors for 'WrestleMania 36'.

The NXT Women's champion - who won the title from defending superstar Rhea Ripley on Sunday (06.04.20) - has opened up on the experience after WWE decided to spread the event over two nights in an empty Performance Centre after the original stadium plans fell apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to assembled media including BANG Showbiz, she said: ''It really didn't change [my mindset]. I went into this 'WrestleMania' not really thinking about what was happening around me.

''I knew when I got in front of the camera, whether it was in Tampa or Orlando, that's who I was going to entertain - the people around the world tuning in to watch WrestleMania.

''That's exactly what I did, I never lost sight or thought, 'Oh man, this is disappointing that I'm not wrestling in front of 80,000 people'.

''No, the minute i see that red light on the camera, no matter where I am, that's my job. I didn't really change my mindset!''

The Queen - whose father is the legendary 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair - was also glad to open the second night of the stacked pay-per-view event, with that spot almost as coveted as the final match on a show.

She explained: ''It was exciting to know that my entrance opened the second night of WrestleMania. I thought that was so cool.

''It almost felt like the main event entrance - I was very honoured that they had that much faith in us.''

Despite the strange circumstances, Charlotte was glad WWE pushed on with the event and gave fans a break from the ongoing health crisis.

She added: ''Watching a company pull together in such a difficult time, to continue to entertain our fans around the world and put smiles on people's faces, is what we did.

''And we did it two nights! If you haven't watched it, you still have the opportunity to watch it.''

Relive last weekend's 'WrestleMania 36' - where Drew McIntyre became the first ever British WWE World Champion - this Saturday (11.04.20) and Sunday (12.04.20) on BT Sport 1 at 9pm.